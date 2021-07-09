The fight will air in the early hours of Sunday morning

How to watch Conor McGregor’s third bout against Dustin Poirier in Ireland

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will go head-to-head for the third time at UFC 264 in Las Vegas this weekend.

The much-anticipated trilogy fight will take place on Saturday, July 10 – but due to the time difference it won’t air in Ireland until the early hours of Sunday, July 11.

UFC 264 will kick off at 11.30pm Irish time on Saturday night, but the main card won’t get underway until 3am.

Conor and Dustin’s fight is the main event of the night, so they’re not expected to make an appearance until around 5am Irish time.

Their third bout will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office, but it won’t be free.

The pay-per-view event can be purchased on the Sky box for €30, and UFC fans have been warned against streaming the fight illegally online.

McGregor and Poirier first fought at UFC 178 back in 2014, when Conor knocked Dustin out in the first two minutes.

Six years later, the fighters went head-to-head for the second time at UFC 257 in January 2021, which was held in Abu Dhabi.

Conor lost their second bout, but the Crumlin native promised to “dust off” and get back to training.

At the UFC 264 press conference today, tensions were high as Conor squared up to his opponent.

Speaking to reporters, the 32-year-old said: “I’m going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that’s the goal here.”

“He’s done here, this is it for him, this is the end of the road.”

“It’s on, Saturday night he’s getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”