The fight will air in the early hours of Sunday morning

How to watch Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier in Ireland

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will go head-to-head for the second time at UFC 257 today (January 23rd) in Abu Dhabi.

The bout will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, which has been nicknamed ‘Fight Island’.

Due to the time difference, the fight won’t air in Ireland until between 4am – 5am on Sunday morning.

UFC 257 will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office, but it won’t be free.

The pay-per-view event can be purchased on the Sky box for €30, and UFC fans have been warned against streaming the fight illegally online.

Tonight’s fight will be a rematch of their featherweight bout at UFC 178 six years ago, when Conor knocked Dustin out in the first two minutes.

On Friday, the Crumlin native went face-to-face with his opponent at the Etihad Arena, following their ceremonial weigh-in.

Despite obvious tension, their face-off was surprisingly cordial, as both fighters posed for a photo together on stage.

Conor could be heard wishing Dustin well, and said: “It’s gonna be a good fight brother, lets go for it.”