How Irish stars are celebrating Christmas Day

A host of Irish stars have been sharing sweet snaps from their Christmas Day celebrations on social media.

Although Christmas is different for us all this year amid another surge in Covid cases, these Irish celebs are making the most of their time with loved-ones today.

From festive sea swims to opening presents in their PJs, find out what they’ve been up to below…

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan started his morning off right by jumping into the freezing cold Irish sea.

The actor is spending Christmas with his family in the West of Ireland this year, and joined some brave people on the beach this morning for a festive sea swim.

The 39-year-old and his wife Amelia Warner share three daughters together – Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2.

Rosie Connolly

Rosie Connolly is having an extra special Christmas this year, as she’s spending it for the first time in her new house.

The popular influencer and her husband Paul Quinn recently purchased their dream home, which they moved into earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas morning, the 31-year-old shared an adorable video of her kids playing with their presents from Santa in their new home.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison marked her second Christmas as a mother-of-three this year.

Taking to Instagram early this morning, the model shared sweet snaps of her daughter Sophia playing with a new kitchen set Santa brought her.

After spending the morning at home, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke went to her parents house for a festive lunch with their three kids in tow.

The former Miss World posted photos from their day on Instagram, including a cute photo of her holding one of their twin boys.

Síle Seoige

Another Irish celeb spending Christmas at home with their kids this year is Síle Seoige.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the TV presenter shared an adorable selfie with her daughter Clíodhna, who was born on November 11.

Síle captioned the post: “Oh how I longed for you my baby girl. Grá mo chroí thú ❤ #ChristmasDay2021 #Nollaig2021.”

The 42-year-old also shares a son named Cathal with her fiancé Damien O’Farrell.

Grainne Gallanagh

Grainne Gallanagh joined the sea swimming brigade this morning as she went for a dip in her native Buncrana.

The DWTS alumni warmed herself up with a hot whiskey afterwards, and posed for a selfie with one of her closest pals.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote: “It’s a hot whiskey for breakfast kind of Christmas 🥃.”

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins shocked her Irish mammy Sharon with a brand new car on Christmas morning.

The 31-year-old returned to her native Longford for Christmas this year, and surprised her beloved mother with a white Mercedes Benz.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Maura shared a photo of her mother in disbelief, as she stood in front of her new car.

She captioned the post: “You deserve everything and more… Merry Christmas Mammy.”