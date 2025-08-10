How a young Irish actress ‘manifested’ a HUGE role in Netflix’s Wednesday

A young Irish actress, Emily Ring “manifested” her role as the young Wednesday Addams in the latest season of the Netflix series, according to her mother.

Margaret Ring, Emily’s mother, has claimed that since the dark comedy show’s debut at the age of three, her young daughter has been captivated by the character.

Days after enrolling her daughter in Celtic Casting last summer, Ms. Ring received a last-minute call requesting that she take Emily to Ashford Studios in Co Wicklow to meet with showrunner Miles Millar.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Margaret said: “It was incredible, we’d only just signed Emily up to the agency on a whim.”

“From the time the show came out in 2022, when Emily was only three, she kept saying ‘I’m Wednesday’. She said it over and over. She really believed she was the character Wednesday Addams,” she confessed.

“I’d say to her: ‘Yes, you are Wednesday,’ and just play along. But I never actually thought she would become Wednesday.”

She continued: “I believe Emily manifested this – that she would actually become Wednesday Addams in the show.”

“We were completely shocked when we got the call to come to the studios. We didn’t even know they were looking for a child to play the childhood Wednesday. We had only signed Emily up to the agency in late July, and then we got the call in early August.”

“They all fell in love with Emily. She was a complete hit and it was all just so magical,” she said.

“Emily appeared in the first and second episode of season two. Her first appearance is in a classroom, and she’s in the opening credits. Then she is in the second episode with Uncle Fester [Fred Armisen] in the second episode. That was really fun,” Margaret continued.

“We’re now just really hoping that we get a call for Emily to be in season three, but we don’t know yet,” the mother said.

Despite self-proclaiming she was Wednesday, the seven-year-old had never watched the show, only see advertisements, as her mother Margaret stated: “The show’s not suitable for her age group. But I had watched it.”

“It’s funny that she reacted every time she saw an advertisement and saw the character’s face. It definitely feels like this was meant to be.”