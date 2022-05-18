Hollywood star Jamie Foxx spotted dining at popular Dublin restaurant

Jamie Foxx has continued his tour of Dublin by dining at a popular restaurant in the city centre.

The Hollywood actor and musician enjoyed a meal at Isabelle’s Restaurant & Bar on South Anne Street, where he happily posed for photos with staff.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the restaurant wrote: “We were only thrilled to have the one and only @iamjamiefoxx call into us last night for dinner.”

“Call again anytime Jamie, we loved having you!” they added.

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old was also spotted leaving Brown Thomas on Grafton Street with designer shopping bags.

The Academy Award winning actor stopped for photographs with fans who had gathered outside the store, before being whisked away in a Range Rover.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jamie was in the capital to host a TV game show series called Beat Shazam, in which contestants can win up to $1 million in prizes.

Jamie hosts the show with his daughter Connie and the contestants are all American, while the audience is made up of Irish people.

Filming had to be halted late last year due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Fonthill studios in west Dublin.