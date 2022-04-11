Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum spent the weekend in Co. Wexford.

The Magic Mike star visited Wells House in Gorey, and took to his Instagram Stories to share snaps from the popular tourist attraction.

The actor posted a selfie with a meerkat after visiting their enclosure, and captioned it: “My matriarch for the day! She a real one.”

The 21 Jump Street star also shared a snap of the meerkat “giving face”, before enjoying a meal of bugs.

“Feast my queen,” Channing wrote alongside the photo.

Owner of Wells House Sabine Rosler said of Channing’s visit: “We were delighted he came and he enjoyed his time with us.”