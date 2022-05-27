Ad
Hollywood couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth share sweet snaps from secret trip to Ireland

Ciara O'Mahony
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have shared some adorable snaps from their secret trip to Ireland.

The couple, who only recently confirmed their romance, jetted to the Emerald Isle for a romantic holiday together.

Taking to Instagram, Justin posted a series of snaps of the pair sipping on a pint of Guinness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Long (@justinlong)

The actor captioned the post with a green heart and an Irish flag emoji.

In the comment section, Kate gushed: “I’m the luckiest. 🍀✨😘.”

A host of famous faces commented under the post, including actress Eiza Gonzalez who wrote: “I live for this duo.”

The couple met on the set of an unreleased movie in early 2021, but didn’t embark on a romance until later in the year – after Kate separated from her husband Michael Polish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth)

After wrapping up filming together in May 2021, the 39-year-old actress posted a sweet tribute to her co-star on Instagram.

At the time, she wrote: “Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being.”

“THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya.”

In December 2021, Justin confirmed that he was in a relationship, but didn’t name Kate as his girlfriend until last week when he appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast.

During the episode, the 43-year-old said he wanted to “protect” their relationship.

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he confessed.

“I’ve never had anything like this before. I’ve never experienced this, so it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

