Hollywood actor Steve Carell surprises fans as he tries pouring pints in Irish pub

Hollywood actor Steve Carell surprised fans over the weekend, as he tried pouring pints in an Irish pub in the west of Ireland.

Earlier this week, the 63-year-old was seen enjoying the last of the summer weather while on holiday in the Aran Islands, notably in Inis Meáin.

The pub, Teach Ósta Inis Meáin, self-described as “the only pub on the island,” shared snaps with The Office actor, as he could be seen posing with the staff.

A staff member, Síofra Nic Mhánais, who works in the pub, shared snaps of the actor as he attempted to pour a Guinness, writing: “First day on the job and he pours a better one than me..”

In another snap, Steve posed proudly with his pint, as Síofra tagged the pub’s Instagram.

However, Steve is not the only celeb who has tried his hand at pouring pints during the week, with John Cena enjoying a night in J.R. Mahon’s on Burgh Quay earlier this week.

The pub appears to be a popular spot with celebs, with Snoop Dogg, Nelly Furtado and Camila Cabello popping in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACK DEEGAN😎 (@jackdeegan13)