Holly Carpenter reveals her business is back open – after sadness of having to close down

Holly Carpenter reveals her business is back open – after sadness of...

Holly Carpenter has announced that her business LoveLift is back up and running.

The former Miss Ireland launched the jewelry and bag company back in 2017, but was forced to shut her online site down – after deliveries were affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

However now Holly, 28, has now told her 96k followers that the online store is now open again, and to celebrate the brunette is giving away a mega prize to frontline workers.

“I was more grateful than ever to receive some good news today! 🎉 My website @love__lift is back up and running 🥰,” she wrote.

“I launched Lovelift back in 2017 & of course like a lot of people with small businesses I felt worried and sad about closing up (but I knew it was for the best at the time due to the coronavirus) – to celebrate I would like to send a gift to 3 frontline workers – as a thank you for everything they’re doing ❤️.”

“To enter a friend working in the frontline please tag them below – or if you’d like to remain anonymous you can DM me to nominate a friend or yourself!💞 #thankyoufrontliners,” she added.

The Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model star set up the accessories company back in 2017, first launching a jewelry range.

Now the Dancing With The Stars alumni has created an extensive bag range, robes and beauty bags.

For more info, check out lovelift.ie.

