Holly Carpenter fosters adorable rescue pup during quarantine

Holly Carpenter has fostered an adorable rescue pup during quarantine.

The former Miss Ireland is a huge animal lover, and decided to foster a pooch from Dog’s Trust while she’s self-isolating at her home in Stoneybatter.

Introducing her new “quarantine buddy” on Instagram, Holly wrote: “Quarantine has been tough for everyone, with each day bringing different challenges & highs & lows.”

“Even the darkest clouds have a silver lining though – Travel plans cancelled, events postponed and working from home means that I have space in my life to foster this bundle of love! ❤️”

Holly continued: “Meet Max from @dogstrust_ire 🥰🥰🥰🥰 I am SO in love with his sweet nature, bushy eyebrows and gentle soul 😭😭😭.”

Giving a bit of background on Max on her Instagram Story, Holly said he was rescued from a pound in Mayo by Dog’s Trust.

After he was rescued, Max was briefly fostered by another family, but they ended up bringing him back to Dog’s Trust after just a few days because he kept barking at other dogs.

Holly said: “They didn’t really give him much of a chance I don’t think, cause he’s so sweet. He’s been through a lot.”

Explaining why she decided to foster a dog, Holly said: “Usually I’m not home much during the day, and I kind of thought that this summer I’d be doing loads of travelling, which probably wont be happening, so I feel like for the first time I’m in a position where I can actually foster, and I’m so happy about it.”

