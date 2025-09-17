Here’s why Bob Geldof is no longer running in the Irish presidential race

Bob Geldof, the Boomtown Rats frontman and longtime activist, recently addressed why he is no longer running in the Irish Presidential race.

Speaking to Sky News at the Sky Arts Awards on Tuesday night, the 73-year-old said, referring to his life in London: “My kids are here, my missus is here, my home is here.”

He added, “I’d miss London. The band is here, I wouldn’t be able to play.”

The musician also highlighted the practical demands of a presidential bid, saying: “I simply wouldn’t have had time,” citing existing commitments such as his band’s tour and album promotion.

To run for president in Ireland, any Irish citizen over 35 can run for president, but to get on the ballot, a candidate must be nominated by 20 members of the Dáil or four local authorities.

Bob Geldof also revealed that he had spoken with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who had already backed former GAA manager Jim Gavin as Fianna Fáil’s candidate.

This effectively ended any potential consideration for the musician.

The 73-year-old also admitted his feelings toward MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who had been speculated as a potential candidate, saying he was relieved Conor McGregor was no longer running.

The fighter, who had promised to curb immigration to protect “Irish culture” and to give power “back to the people,” withdrew from the race earlier this week.

Ex-Riverdance performer Michael Flatley has also expressed interest in running for office, keeping the celebrity speculation alive.

While rumours of a celebrity candidate briefly stirred excitement, Geldof’s comments make clear that his focus remains on his family, activism, and music career.

Bob Geldof has built a career spanning five decades in music and activism.

Bold and outspoken, he emerged as a defining voice of the 1970s punk scene before co-creating Band Aid and the landmark Live Aid concerts, transforming how music can drive global change.

At the Sky Arts Awards, he performed with his band, The Boomtown Rats, at London’s Roundhouse, in a ceremony hosted by comedian Bill Bailey.