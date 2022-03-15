Here’s who is tipped to win Dancing with the Stars 2022

Nina Carberry has been tipped to win Dancing with the Stars 2022.

The semi-final of the popular RTÉ show takes place on Sunday night, and the grand finale will air on March 27.

According to BetVictor Ireland, Nina is the current favourite to win the glitter ball trophy with odds of 4/7.

Singer-songwriter Erica Cody is the second favourite to win the show, with odds of 7/2.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson at BetVictor Ireland, said: “Nina Carberry, Horse racing legend, has been BetVictor’s Favourite to win Dancing with the Stars from week one.”

“Carberry is almost guaranteed to be dancing in finals, alongside Erica Cody, who dazzled audiences last week with her top scoring Cha-cha-cha,” the bookmaker added.

Check out the full list of betting odds on the winner of DWTS below:

Nina Carberry 4/7 _

Erica Cody 7/2

Ellen Keane 6/1

Jordan Conroy 10/1

Matthew MacNabb 50/1

The Dancing with the Stars semi-final airs on RTÉ One this Sunday, March 20 at 6:30pm.