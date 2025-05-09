Here’s who is tipped to replace Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1

It was announced yesterday that after 37 years on air, Joe Duffy will be retiring from RTÉ after signing off the show saying, “Liveline is now open.”

“After 37 wonderful years here in RTÉ, and 27 years presenting Liveline, it has been an incredible honour and privilege to be part of a programme that relied entirely on trust: the trust of our listeners,” said the 69-year-old.

He continued: “People felt they could pick up the phone, ring Liveline, and share their lives, problems, stories sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny, their struggles, and their victories. I never took that for granted, not for a single minute. RTÉ has been a great place to work. Public service has always been at its heart.”

“And now, after many happy years, I’ve decided the time has come to move on. I would like to thank you the listener for tuning in each and every day, it has been an honour to sit in this seat and hear your stories.”

The radio star will present his last Liveline on his final airing on Friday 27 June, after 27 years of hosting the show.

Now, some of Ireland’s most prominent media personalities are being tipped to try and fill his shoes.

Dancing With The Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli is a favourite to take on Liveline, and she is no stranger to the world of radio after having hosted on RTÉ 2FM.

Katie Hannon is another Irish media star being eyed to take over the hosting gig and she is currently the host of RTÉ’s Upfront with Katie Hannon.

Other contenders include Tommy Tiernan, Maura Derrane and Rose of Tralee host Daithí Ó’Sé.

Other rumoured stars in the mix also include Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, Lucy Kennedy, and Brendan Courtney.

Miriam O’Callaghan is also being teased to take on the role, as well as Irish TV presenter Claire Byrne.

In 1989, Joe joined RTÉ originally as a radio producer and came to prominence as a reporter on the Gay Byrne Show.

He presented programmes such as Soundbyte before taking over Liveline in 1998.

In his 27 years as the host of Liveline, both Joe and the show itself have become national institutions, with the programme frequently having some 400,000 listeners.

RTÉ’s Director General, Kevin Bakhurst, said in a statement on his retirement: “Whether breaking stories like the first powerful moments of the 9-11 attacks in the US, or helping the nation navigate the often heart-breaking challenges of a global pandemic, Joe Duffy’s Liveline doesn’t just have its fingers on the pulse, it is the pulse of the nation.”

“Joe navigated controversies, unearthed scandals, exposed scams, fought misinformation and shone a light on topics long ignored, from historical abuse to the menopause and healthcare reform. Joe was always the guide, never the story. His journalistic insights were perfectly in balance with his human instincts, and Liveline under Joe became both a sanctuary for those seeking justice, and a public square of which Joe was in full control.”

“Joe Duffy is an icon of broadcasting, and will be hugely missed by his listeners, his colleagues, and all who picked up the phone to the nation’s hotline. I’d like to wish Joe all our best for his retirement and extend my warmest wishes to June and to Joe’s family. He might be hanging up on the Liveline, but our loss is surely his family’s most welcome gain.”