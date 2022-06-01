Here’s who is tipped to replace Claire Byrne on RTÉ

Claire Byrne Live concluded broadcasting on Monday, after seven years on air.

The weekly programme was home to powerful interviews, debates, and contributions from thousands of audience members who chose to tell their story each week over the lifetime of the series on RTÉ One.

While RTÉ are yet to confirm what type of show will replace Claire Byrne Live, punters are already fancying their bets on a replacement host for the veteran broadcaster.

Ladbrokes have revealed Sarah McInerney, who is also an RTÉ presenter, is the current favourite to replace Claire at 3/1.

Sharon Ní Bheoláin is a close second favourite at 4/1 to swap her news-reading gig for the prime-time presenter slot.

Following her successful comeback to TV earlier this year on Dancing With The Stars, Grainne Seoige is also in the mix at 5/1 to take over the hosting gig.

She is closely followed by former Ireland AM host Anna Daly, who is currently at 7/1.

Grainne’s sister Síle Seoige is also in the mix as she can be backed at 12/1.

Spokesperson for Ladbrokes Nicola McGeady said: “Since Claire Byrne said goodbye to viewers for a final time on Monday night, punters have been in a frenzy over her potential replacement.”

“While only time will tell who will take over the presenting reigns from the veteran broadcaster, the high calibre of names in the mix currently would suggest it will be a show not to be missed!”

Announcing the end of Claire Byrne Live last week, Claire said: “When we started Claire Byrne Live in 2015, we wanted it to be a forum for people in Ireland to shape the news, respond to unfolding events and most importantly, to have their say.”

“We came through two general elections, two hugely significant referendums and one global pandemic in the time that we have been on air.”

“I have been hugely proud to be part of this show for those years and I have been humbled to work alongside three talented editors of Claire Byrne Live – Aoife Stokes, Jane Murphy and Hugh Ormond, not to mention the small, hard-working team that made sure we got to air every week, despite the massive challenges posed by the pandemic in the last two years.”

The popular presenter added: “I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ.”

“I want to thank everyone who made Claire Byrne Live such an enjoyable show to be part of and in particular, the audience at home, who allowed me to spend Monday nights in their company over the last seven and a half years.”

said: “For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland’s biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day.”

“From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the Leaders’ Debates in two General Elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging. I want to thank Claire for a truly remarkable run.”