Ryan Tubridy is taking time off after hosting the show's St. Patrick's Day special

Here’s what’s on RTÉ tonight instead of The Late Late Show

In case you didn’t already know, The Late Late Show won’t be on RTÉ One tonight.

Host Ryan Tubridy is currently taking some time off, after hosting a special edition of the show on St. Patrick’s Day.

The programme included appearances from actor Brendan Gleeson, Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains, and members of The Corrs.

Instead of the Late Late tonight, RTÉ One will air a movie called The Mountain Between Us, starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain.”

“When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness.”

The thriller was released back in 2017.