Here’s what you need to know about Electric Picnic’s new loyalty scheme

Electric Picnic has launched a new loyalty scheme for returning festivalgoers to Stradbally – but what does this mean?

Well, festival organisers have teamed up with Ticketmaster to launch their 2026 loyalty scheme, giving people a chance to purchase tickets at a discounted price.

The loyalty scheme opened on August 7 and it strictly closes at noon on August 20.

There are two available discounts, and they apply to those who have purchased tickets to any three or more previous Electric Picnics and those who have purchased tickets to one or two previous Electric Picnics.

Of course, people who have attended the higher amount of picnics get a more generous discount.

To apply for the discounts, registration is required annually even if you have already received loyalty codes in previous years.

You must 18-years or older, and Ticketmaster must also be able to verify you through your email address.

If you’re successful in getting a loyalty discount code, you’ll see an email in your inbox before September 1 2025 with your code.

The email will contain your link to purchase and your unique loyalty code to access tickets, and the code will be valid until 11.59 pm on Monday, 29 September 29.

However, if you should be lucky enough to get you get a loyalty code, you’re still not guaranteed a ticket — with tickets being sold on a first come first served basis!

Electric Picnic 2026 is set to take place from August 28-30.

Apply for EP’s loyalty scheme here.