Here’s what to expect from tonight’s highly anticipated return of Reeling in the Years

Here’s what to expect from tonight’s highly anticipated return of Reeling in...

Reeling in the Years returns to our screens tonight, with the premiere episode focusing on the year 2010.

The half-hour programme will combine contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

Tonight’s episode will cover everything from the death of legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan, to the beginning of the popular RTÉ series Love/Hate.

The new decade began with freezing cold temperatures across the country, before an Icelandic volcano brought chaos to travel.

In the same year that Google’s ‘Street View’ came to Ireland, Limerick hip-hop duo The Rubberbandits went viral with their hit track ‘Horse Outside’.

2010 also saw the opening of the Aviva Stadium, the launch of Apple’s iPad and the start of the popular series Love/Hate on RTÉ.

Legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan sadly died on April 30, 2010, while a devastating earthquake hit Haiti and killed an estimated 222,000 people in January that same year.

In politics, David Cameron replaced Labour’s Gordon Brown as Prime Minister, and in sports, Cork beat Down by a single point in the All-Ireland football final.

2010 was also the year of the Chilean Miners’ Rescue, when 33 miners were trapped underground at the San Jose mine.

This is the sixth series of Reeling in the Years, which will cover the years 2010 until 2019.

Producer John O’Regan said: “The end of a decade is a natural time to look back. We made the Nineties series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another 10 years to the collection.”

“We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives, starting Sunday 11 April on RTÉ One.”

The new season premieres on RTÉ One at 8.30pm tonight.