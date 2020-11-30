Here’s what Ryan Tubridy REALLY said after Late Late Toy Show Fanta explosion

Here’s what Ryan Tubridy REALLY said after Late Late Toy Show Fanta...

Ryan Tubridy has clarified what he really said after his Fanta exploded in The Late Late Toy Show.

The Irish presenter accidentally cursed on live TV, after his soft drink fizzed up and spilled everywhere.

The father-of-two has since poked fun at his blunder, but it turns out it was not the F-bomb that he dropped.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One Show this morning, Ryan explained: “We had a fizzy orange, and I opened the bottle and it went everywhere.”

Did Ryan just drop the F bomb? 🤣 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/GxFj7Kwc01 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley_) November 27, 2020

“I still don’t know, we’ll have to have a tribunal enquiry as to was the bottle shaken by somebody behind the scenes, or was it just one of those bottles that was flung in and exploded.

“Apparently, someone may or may not have been very naughty and said a certain word,” he told his listeners.

“I’ve been thinking about it all weekend because my phone has been blowing up with so many nice messages from people – thank you.

“But the truth of the matter is, people thought it was an F-bomb and it wasn’t!”

That moment when you realise you just said 'ah fuck' infront of a few 100k+ kids.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/ZtPEHHmetB — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) November 27, 2020

“It was a B-bomb, you have to listen very carefully,” Ryan clarified.

“It probably rhymes closer to a word like pollox, rather than anything else. So that’s the word, but it’s been misinterpreted, which is fair enough!

“I don’t mind, I’m not an angel. Listen closely and you’ll hear the slip of the tongue, but it was all meant in the best possible taste.”