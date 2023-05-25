Here’s the star-studded line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

The star-studded line-up for this week’s episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed.

Doireann Garrihy is first up on the pink couch, where she lifts the lid on making friends with the Gardaí and her worst first date.

The Dancing with the Stars host also shares her father’s advice that she always abides by and being in love.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse is next on the couch with Angela and Doireann.

She chats about her dancing partners, what it was like growing up in South Africa and how she once gave herself food poisoning.

Finally, comedian Russell Kane will appear on Saturday night’s show, where he talks turning middle class, why he feels so comfortable in Cork, assaulting a future monarch and how he rebelled with Penguin classics.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything airs on Saturday, May 27 at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.