Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Bad Sister Sharon Horgan will meet with Patrick this Friday night to discuss the return of the black comedy series Bad Sisters.

She will be discussing the reaction to the first season and what we can expect from the Garvey sisters this time.

Sharon will also speak to Patrick about an unexpected Royal visit on set and coming home to her family, who are just as busy as the Garveys!

Television host Piers Morgan will discuss his turbulent relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, what he thinks the next four years have in store for America and the World, his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and why he loves to wind people up.

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Emily Maitlis will chat to Patrick about her infamous interview with Prince Andrew in 2019 which made headlines worldwide.

She’ll also discuss adapting the story for screen in her Amazon series A Very Royal Scandal and the fallout from that interview five years later.

Comedian and writer Russell Kane makes his Late Late Show debut and joins Patrick to chat about his new children’s book and his Hyperactive tour, which he will bring to Ireland next year.

Home from several gigs across the UK, Cork singer-songwriter Allie Sherlock will be in the studio on Friday night to perform her new song and chat about her rising music career and why she still loves busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street!