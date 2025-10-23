Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

Fresh off the announcement of 10 homecoming shows in Dublin and even more dates lined up in Belfast – Shane, Nicky and Kian will join Patrick Kielty over two parts of this week’s Late Late Show.

From boyband beginnings to global stardom, the lads will reflect on their enduring success, releasing brand new music and their bond with Irish fans.

The band will also treat viewers to a world exclusive of their new single Chariot and a medley of their hits.

Imelda May will be in studio to chat about her personal journey to reconnect with the Irish language.

Her new television series Imelda May: Amhráin na nGael takes viewers on a journey through the Gaeltacht regions exploring Ireland’s rich cultural heritage through traditional music.

Imelda will also share her excitement about hitting the road again for her upcoming tour and talk about turning her talents to film, starring alongside Pierce Brosnan and Gabriel Byrne in Four Letters of Love.

Comedy legend and author Ben Elton drops in this Friday. Known for his razor-sharp wit and iconic work on shows like Blackadder and The Young Ones, Ben will chat to Patrick about his life and times, working with Queen on the smash-hit musical We Will Rock You and his long-standing unrequited love for Emma Thompson!

From Dublin drama to global screen hits, Ruth Bradley’s ascent is firmly on the rise.

The Irish actress will join Patrick on the Late Late set to chat about her incredible journey – from Love/Hate to Ted Lasso and Slow Horses.

She’ll share what it’s like working alongside screen legends like Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, and why she’ll always have a special bond with her Love/Hate co-stars.