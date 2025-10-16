Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s episode of The Late Late Show has been unveiled.

Ahead of this Friday night’s edition of the long-running chat show, RTÉ have treated viewers to a star-studded lineup reveal.

After an incredible breakthrough year, Kingfishr will make their welcome return to The Late Late Show.

They will chat to Patrick about their journey from college parties in Limerick to international stages and how their song Killeagh became the soundtrack of the Irish summer.

Late Late Show viewers are in for a treat as they will perform the first-ever live television performance of their new single Diamonds and Roses as well as a special performance of Killeagh.

Baz Ashmawy will join Patrick to chat about his latest TV projects. Since starting out in his career, Baz has proved his versatility – now fronting hit shows DIY SOS and The Money List, and writing and starring in drama series Faithless.

He’ll open up about turning 50 this year, how he’s busier than ever and why, more than a decade on from his Emmy-winning series 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy, his mammy Nancy is still his rock.

Comedian and bestselling author David Walliams will join Patrick Kielty on this week’s Late Late Show to talk about his brand-new book Santa and Son – his 44th publication and first festive adventure for young readers.

He will reflect on the highs and lows of his career to date and share why he loves visiting Ireland.

Dublin woman Kathleen Richards will share her powerful story of survival on this week’s Late Late Show.

As a young woman, Kathleen found herself living in the same house as Fred and Rose West – two of Britain’s most notorious serial killers.

She will speak to Patrick about the terrible abuse she endured while living in their home and the night she managed to escape.

Kathleen will also reflect on the shock of discovering the full extent of the Wests’ depraved crimes and why she’s now using her voice to help others find strength and hope in the aftermath of unimaginable experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Martin (@lindamartineurovision92)

Soprano Celine Byrne will join this week’s lineup to chat about how a childhood footing turf and playing camogie led her to duetting with some of the world’s biggest stars on the most famous stages.

She will also discuss her upcoming role in Madama Butterfly coming to Dublin in November and share a sneak peek of what audiences can expect from this powerful operatic performance.

Eurovision legend Linda Martin will be in studio to help crown The Late Late Show Pet Hero of the Year.

She’ll introduce the tail-wagging heroes whose bravery, loyalty and love have made a real difference in the lives of their owners—from saving lives to supporting people in their hour of need, these four-legged heroes are sure to steal the show.