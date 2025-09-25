Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been announced.

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will join host Patrick Kielty for a wide-ranging conversation about her time in office, the fight for Scottish independence and the personal toll that public life can take.

She’ll reveal why she chose to step away from politics, speak about the shock of her subsequent arrest and share how she has begun to navigate life after decades devoted to politics.

Football legend Martin O’Neill will be in studio to look back at his celebrated career – from playing in the World Cup with Northern Ireland and lifting two European Cups with Nottingham Forest, to his managerial triumphs with Leicester City, Celtic and, of course, the Republic of Ireland.

Martin will also share his thoughts on the future of Irish soccer and what it will take to reignite Ireland’s performance on the pitch.

Comedian Neil Delamere will return to the Late Late couch with his trademark wit and a brand-new stand-up tour that’s already selling out across the country.

He’ll share stories from the road, take aim at Irish life and reveal why reinvention is the name of the game.

Dundalk folk rebels The Mary Wallopers join Patrick to chat about the gig that made headlines around the world at Victorious festival last month.

They’ll talk about making music and taking a stand. They’ll also be performing their latest single The Juice.

Patrick will also be joined by the two surviving members of the Miami Showband, Stephen Travers and Des Lee, alongside longtime friend of the band Fr. Brian D’Arcy, to mark fifty years since the devastating massacre that changed Irish music history.

They’ll retell how they survived that tragic night in 1975, their lifelong search for truth, and the enduring legacy of their bandmates.