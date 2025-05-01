Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister for Defence and Fine Gael leader, Simon Harris, will be in studio on Friday night to discuss some of the most pressing issues on the political agenda.

He will discuss Ireland’s stance on neutrality to the country’s approach to defence and the ongoing threat of a trade war.

He will also reflect on his time as Taoiseach, marking his place in history as the youngest leader in the history of the Irish state.

On the 15th anniversary of the passing of her father, the late Gerry Ryan, 2fm presenter Lottie Ryan will join Patrick to reflect on Gerry’s life and legacy.

In her first in-depth television interview about her father, Lottie will discuss losing him at just age 23, share memories of their close bond and reflect on what it means to follow in his broadcasting footsteps.

Boyband stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden – also known as Boyzlife – will drop in to chat with Patrick about their extraordinary careers and the journey that brought them together on stage.

They will reflect on life in two of the world’s biggest boybands, Boyzone and Westlife, what it was like being managed by Louis Walsh and navigating the music industry in their early twenties.

As the Grand Ole Opry marks its 100th anniversary, we pay tribute to this legendary institution with a special performance from three of Ireland’s brightest young country stars – Claudia Buckley, David James and Gerry Guthrie – singing a timeless country classic.