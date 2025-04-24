Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

Coming to the end of the week again, this Friday’s Late Late Show boasts an impressive array of guests from TikTok music stars to Sinn Féin leaders.

Sitting down with Patrick Kielty will be global superstar Paloma Faith to discuss her pivot from pop to podcasting with her new show Mad, Sad and Bad.

She’ll also be chatting about her book MILF – the myth of perfect motherhood and celebrating her birthday in Ireland.

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, will hit the Late Late studio to discuss the so-far disruptive beginning of this Dáil term.

She will share her thoughts on the party’s performance in recent elections and look ahead to Sinn Féin’s priorities in opposition, including their ongoing campaign for a united Ireland.

KhakiKid will also appear on the show to perform his hit track Date Nite.

Born and raised in Crumlin, Co. Dublin, KhakiKid – whose real name is Abdu Huss – has been taking social media by storm with his music.

Actor, screenwriter and producer, Simon Pegg – known for hits like Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run, as well as standout roles in Star Trek and Star Wars – will chat about his return as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

He’ll open up to Patrick about returning to action-packed roles and will share stories from behind the scenes.

Comedian Chris Kent will sit down with Patrick ahead of his Irish tour, Offline. Renowned for his storytelling and sharp wit, Chris will discuss why unplugging from the digital world has become a central theme in his comedy.

The Cork native will also open up about how fatherhood has shaped his material and outlook on certain things.

The Late Late Show will be on RTÉ 1 tomorrow night at 9:30 pm.