Here’s the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

The line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined live in studio by former taoiseach Bertin Ahern to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

David Trimble’s son Nicholas, who was a child when the agreement was signed, will discuss the risk his father took and his legacy.

Journalist Aoife Moore will discuss what the Good Friday Agreement meant, and will look ahead to the challenges that are in store for the future.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin will be live in studio ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland next week.

She will speak to Ryan about her Irish roots, how she landed the Ambassador role, and the excitement surrounding the leader’s visit.

Brian Kennedy will perform Life, Love and Happiness – a song he wrote about the peace process with two cross-community choirs: Cairde Community Choir and Belfast Youth Choir.

Jockey Bryan Cooper, who retired at age 30 last month, will share his incredible story on Friday night.

Ryan will also be joined live in studio by some GAA All Stars to mark the start of the GAA championship this weekend.

Alanna Quinn Idris, who was blinded in one eye after being attacked in December 2021, will share how that day changed her life, and what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court.

Finally, Badly Drawn Boy will perform Something to Talk About on Friday night.