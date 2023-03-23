Here’s the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

The full line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show has been revealed.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined in the studio on Friday night by a trio of Grand Slam Heroes – Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter.

The rugby players will fill the broadcaster in on the days of celebrations since Saturday’s historic victory over England.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Andrew will also be supporting Daffodil Day and the great work of the Irish Cancer Society.

PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey, who are celebrating the 100th episode of their podcast I’m Grand Mam, will also join Ryan in studio to chat about how Paul Mescal begged to be on their show, Irish boys and their undying love for their mammies, and why they are fairly certain Michael Collins is a fan!

Laura DeBarra will return for The Late Late Big Repair Challenge.

Five passion projects were carefully selected and will be unveiled on the show ahead of their beautiful restoration which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m Grand Mam (@imgrandmam)

Ryan will also be joined by Alanna Quinn Idriswas – who was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30th, 2021.

Alanna will discuss how her life changed that day, what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court this week and her long road to recovery.

English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and Louth native David Keenan will perform their respective songs Weekends and El Paso on Friday night.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, March 24 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.