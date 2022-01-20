Here’s the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Kenneth Branagh, one of the world’s most acclaimed filmmakers, directors, and actors, will appear on the show to chat about his critically-acclaimed film ‘Belfast’ .

The 61-year-old will join host Ryan Tubridy from London to talk about his new movie, and why it’s the most personal film he’s ever made.

Following the recent return of Operation Transformation, Ryan will also be joined by presenter Kathryn Thomas and the five new leaders for 2022 – John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O’Connor Ryan.

Through the show, all five leaders have embarked on a health and wellness journey with the main intention to reset and kick-start a new chapter in their lives.

Former Head Coach with Galway United Football Club, Lisa Fallon, took up a top position as High-Performance Consultant in FIFA and will chat on Friday night’s show about her extraordinary career.

Lisa will discuss being a female in a male-dominated industry, and share how a serious assault on her, as a young woman, has shaped her view of the world.

Finally, there will also be a very special musical performance with Eleanor McEvoy and friends singing Only a Woman’s Heart.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday, January 21, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.