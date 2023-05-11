Here’s the full lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

The full lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

As we previously reported, Canadian crooner Michael Bublé will be live in Studio 4 for a performance and a catch-up with host Ryan Tubridy.

The singer will appear on the show ahead of his two nights in Dublin’s 3Arena as part of his worldwide Higher 2023 arena tour.

Star of RTE’s new thriller, Clean Sweep, Charlene Mckenna will chat about playing a suburban housewife who has a dark and deadly past, moving from the mad streets of Manhattan to Monaghan and having a lockdown wedding.

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan will share the many lessons he has learned from an extraordinary career that has seen him battle addiction and crippling anxiety to become a seven-time World Champion and why he still has the fire in him to become the greatest of all time.

Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory’s Stories) and governor of Mountjoy Prison Edward Mullins will also be on the show ahead of their appearance on a new series Gaelic in the Joy that is due to kick off on RTÉ One next Wednesday.

The series will see them take a group of prisoners who are participating in a rehabilitation programme and put them through their paces in preparation for an opportunity to play at Croke Park.

Plus, the hottest new act on the live circuit The Tumbling Paddies will drop by to perform their version of a song made famous by The Pogues.