Here’s the full line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

Hillary Clinton leads the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show.

The 75-year-old, who was the US Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, will speak to host Ryan Tubridy during Friday night’s episode.

The pair will discuss the Good Friday Agreement, US President Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump – whom she ran against in the 2016 election, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This morning Ryan travelled to Belfast to meet with @HillaryClinton They’ll talk the Good Friday Agreement, Trump, Biden, Putin and much more this Friday at 9:35pm#latelate pic.twitter.com/f8RdgPKv0W — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 18, 2023

Three-time major winner and former Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this June, and will join Ryan on Friday night to reflect on his career to date.

Sunday World Investigation Editor Nicola Tallant will also be in studio following the verdict in the Regency Murder trial earlier this week.

The journalist will discuss what’s next for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch following his acquittal and the Gardaí’s investigation into the search for David Byrne’s killers.

Author and broadcaster Stefanie Presissner will speak to Ryan about her difficult path to motherhood, how being a parent is the hardest thing she has done and why she wants autism acceptance rather than awareness.

The audience and viewers at home will be treated to a collaborative musical performance form Something Happens’ Tom Dunne and Hothouse Flowers’ Fiachna Ó Braonáin.

West Side Story is due to hit Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in June and this Friday night, viewers will be magically transported to the streets of New York as the cast will perform the musical’s classic America hit.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.