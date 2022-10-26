Here’s the full line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

The full line-up for Friday night’s The Late Late Show has been revealed.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will be in studio to chat about working alongside some of the biggest named in showbiz from Judi Dench to Julia Roberts, finding out his mother was a secret agent after her death and the time he played Robert de Niro’s right leg.

The actor is best known for portraying Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, in the historical drama Downton Abbey, and the two movies that followed the series.

Boxing champion Kellie Harrington will also chat to host Ryan Tubridy, ahead of the release her self-titled memoir Kellie.

Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick will be in the studio too and will chat about his new book, Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us the Best We Can Be.

Ryan will catch up with country music star Daniel O’Donnell and viewers will be treated with a performance of the title track from his brand-new album, I Wish You Well.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde will appear on the show on Friday to talk about interest rate hikes, the Irish economy and how she continues to break glass ceilings.

Pop legends Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will be on the show for a catch-up with Ryan and will also perform their new single, as well as a Beautiful South classic.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Fridays at 9:35pm.