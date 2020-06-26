We've listed everything you need to know ahead of tonight's fundraising event

Here’s the full line-up for RTÉ Does Comic Relief

RTÉ have released the full line-up ahead of their star-studded Comic Relief fundraiser tonight.

RTÉ in association with Comic Relief are bringing Irish comedy and entertainment together to raise vital funds for Ireland’s charity sector – amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, Nicky Byrne, Jennifer Zamperelli, Baz Ashmawy, and Eoghan McDermott, and will be broadcast on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

The show will feature some star-studded reunions – including a two-part Normal People special, and a Derry Girls reunion.

Hozier, Saoirse Ronan and Niall Horan will also make special appearances on the show, which kicks off at 8pm tonight.

The winner of Westlife’s competition on RTÉ 2FM will also be announced during tonight’s live broadcast.

The lucky winner will nab the chance to have Westlife perform at an event of their choice.

RTÉ Does Comic Relief kicks off at 8pm on RTÉ One this evening.

The show will break at 9pm for the news, before resuming at 9.35pm.

RTÉ Does Comic Relief will raise money for The Community Foundation For Ireland, who will distribute the funds between various charities in Ireland.

The full-line up for tonight’s show is:

Comedy:

Dara Ó Briain, Aisling Bea, Bridget & Eamon, Jason Byrne, Pat Shortt, Foil, Arms and Hog, David Mitchell, The 2 Johnnies, John Bishop, Paths to Freedom, Waterford Whispers News, Andrew Maxwell, Ed Byrne, Jimmy Carr, Neil Delamere.

Entertainment:

Paul Mescal, Daisy-Edgar Jones, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Huberman, Chris O’Dowd, Andrew Scott, Conor McPherson, the stars of Derry Girls, Risteard Cooper, Lenny Abrahamson, and Dawn O’Porter.

Music:

Niall Horan, Una Healy, Soulé, Hozier, Roisín Ó, Nathan Carter, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore.

Special appearances:

Oliver Jeffers, Anne Doyle, Brian O’Driscoll, Roy Keane, Zig and Zag, Dustin.

