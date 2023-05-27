Here’s Ryan Tubridy’s FULL Late Late Show dedication speech to his daughters

Ryan Tubridy bid an emotional farewell to The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The 49-year-old, who has been at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship programme for the past 14 years, announced his shock departure back in March.

This September, he will be replaced by comedian Patrick Kielty for the show’s 61st season.

On Friday night, Ryan made his final closing speech as host of The Late Late Show, which he dedicated to his family, in particular his beloved daughters – Ella and Julia.

The 49-year-old emotionally told the audience: “My greatest gratitude – I hope you don’t mind me saying that, I’m dedicating the show tonight to my family.”

“My mother can’t be here tonight because she’s recovering, but I wanna send her all my love.”

“She was here one night in the audience sitting somewhere over there, and Michael Bublé was sitting standing over there – she loves Michael Bublé!”

Ryan continued: “He was singing ‘I still haven’t met you yet…’ and he was doing his thing – there’s 200 people in the audience, and 199 people in the audience were looking at Michael Bublé, and I was looking at the audience going ‘they’re loving this’ and I looked at Bublé who was brilliant and singing away.”

“But then I looked back again and noticed all the faces were facing him, apart from one – it was my mother going ‘you’re doing great!’”

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s about family, when all is said and done.”

“I wanna say how much I admire her and appreciate her and my brothers and sisters are the rock.”

“But especially, obviously my two girls,” Ryan continued.

“So, to Ella and to Julia, you know this, I’ve said it so many times, I love you so much they haven’t even created a word for it yet. That’s the truth.”

The broadcaster shares his two daughters, who are respectively 23 and 18, with his ex-wife Anne Marie Power.