Here’s how Irish stars are celebrating Pride this weekend

A host of Irish stars have kicked off their Pride celebrations this weekend.

Dublin Pride are hosting a wide range of events across the city over the weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

While some stars are taking to these events in the height of fashion, others are choosing to celebrate Pride in a more intimate, relaxed setting.

Virgin Media star Paul Ryder stepped out at the Dublin Pride Parade on Saturday, dressed up to the nines in a gorgeous, blue, sequin-clad outfit.

He was joined by superstar drag queens Davina Devine and Victoria Secret.

Speaking on Virgin Media Television’s Instagram Story, the broadcaster explained: “My pride means standing together, being together, and staying together because that’s what our community is all about.”

James Patrice wished his 140k Instagram followers a Happy Pride this morning, as he shared a photo from his event ‘The Doll Ball’ on Wednesday.

The social media star dressed up as his hilarious alter ego Malahide Woman alongside his sister Vanessa Butler, his mother Fron, and his fellow Olympia Panto star Ryan Andrews.

He captioned the colourful snap: “Happy Pride Gehrls! 🌈🎉💗 Get that glitter on ✨.”

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian also wished their followers a Happy Pride today.

The couple, who are expecting their first child via surrogate, shared a selfie wearing Pride themed t-shirts in a joint Instagram post.

They captioned the post: “Happy Pride people 🏳️‍🌈 Pride HAS NEVER been as important for us especially with the imminent arrival of our little baby 👶🏻.”

“All parents want their child or children born into a world that is safe, inclusive, tolerant, but above all a place where they will be loved & accepted regardless of who they love or how they identify. Let today be a day FULL OF LOVE where we celebrate it in all it’s forms 💙💚💛🧡❤️💜🖤🤍🤎.”

Influencer Rob Kenny is also celebrating Pride with his longtime friend and The Circle winner Paddy Smyth today.

The duo shared a video of themselves as they gradually ditched their t-shirt and jeans combo for more stylish, Pride-themed outfits.

Rob donned a red corset, red boots, and draped a pride flag over his shoulders, while Paddy wore a colourful crop top, feather boa and a red wig.

On Friday night, health and fitness influencer Niamh Cullen attended the Mother Pride opening party.

The Dublin native wore a neon pink blazer and neon green shorts, and donned a gold be-jewelled crown as she celebrated Pride at the event.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison also wished her followers a Happy Pride this morning, by sharing a sweet snap of her kids frolicking beneath an inflatable rainbow.

She captioned the Instagram Story, “Happy Pride 2022 to all & have a great day if you’re heading to the parade 🥳.”

“We will always teach these 3 to be proud of who they are & about the importance of equality & inclusivity 🏳️‍🌈.”

On Ireland AM on Saturday, Simon Delaney, Elaine Crowley, Stephen Byrne and Eanna O’Shea showed their support for Pride.

The foursome donned colourful outfits as they discussed the Pinky Promise campaign with Image Now – Simon Delaney even painted his pinky nail a gorgeous shade of red!

Stephen and Eanna work with ShoutOut, an LGBTQIA+ awareness workshop for students, teachers, youth workers and workplaces.

