Here are the stars that could take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show

On Thursday, Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from The Late Late Show.

The TV personality, who has hosted the late night talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

An insider said: “It’s time for a woman to take the reins, the position will now be open to female broadcasters and there will be a hope that a woman will fill the seat.”

Take a look at the stars who could replace him as host:

Tommy Tiernan

Tommy Tiernan has fronted his late night talk show, The Tommy Tiernan Show, on RTÉ One since 2017.

The comedian has long been tipped to take over as host of The Late Late Show from Ryan.

Miriam O’Callaghan

Miriam became the first woman to host a full episode of The Late Late Show, when she took over from Ryan when he was quarantined with suspected Covid-19 symptoms during the pandemic.

According to a recent study by BoyleSports, Miriam is tipped to take over the coveted presenting gig – with odds at 4/6.

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne stepped down as co-host of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars last August.

The singer began hosting the popular TV contest in 2017, and Jennifer Zamparelli joined him at the helm in 2019.

The Westlife star has always been a firm RTÉ favourite.

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli began co-hosting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

The TV personality has turned towards more serious subjects in recent years, as she fronts her own mid-morning radio show on RTÉ 2FM on weekdays from 9am until 12pm.

Claire Byrne

Last May, Claire Byrne announced the end of her current affairs show, Claire Byrne Live, after seven years on air.

The presenter will continue to host Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Monday to Friday from 10am.

Doireann Garrihy

Rumours are rife that bosses at Monrose are looking for a younger presenter to fill the hot seat.

Doireann Garrihy co-hosts RTÉ 2FM breakfast alongside Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan, and began presenting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars alongside Jennifer Zamparelli earlier this year.

Could Doireann be next to fill the coveted Late Late Show hosting gig?