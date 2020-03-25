Harry Styles reschedules Dublin gig due to COVID-19 pandemic

The singer was due to perform at the 3Arena on the 19th of April

Harry Styles has postponed his European tour until 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former One Direction member was due to bring his Love on Tour show to Dublin on April 19.

However, like many artists, concerts have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Harry announced the news on Instagram this morning, and said he was rescheduling his tour for “obvious reasons”.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favourite part of working in music,” he wrote.

“However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

“For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows.”

He finished his candid message by advising his fans to stay safe and to be kind to one another during this time.

“For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together,” he advised.

“Until then, treat people with kindness. H.”

The rescheduled concert will now take place on March 19th, 2021, in the 3Arena.