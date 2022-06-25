Harry Styles gave a subtle shout out to Niall Horan during his Dublin gig.

The former One Direction singer brought his Love On Tour show to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night, which he stopped twice due to safety concerns for fans.

While we were distracted by epic videos of Harry dancing on stage, and talking about the time he was head-butted in Tallaght, many fans missed the moment he spotted a cardboard cutout of Niall in the crowd.

The moment has since been shared by a concertgoer on TikTok.

In the video, the 28-year-old is singing One Direction’s hit single What Makes You Beautiful on stage when he notices the cardboard cutout.

Harry stops and points at the cutout, and shouts: “I know you!”

The singer has been enjoying some time off in Ireland over the past few days, and was spotted playing a round of golf at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Co. Antrim on Friday.

Harry golfing in Portrush today!

~via elaine_m777 pic.twitter.com/QLYLDJ8qOI — Av ❥ tmht, ltwt & hslot era (@gucciistyles_) June 24, 2022

Some lucky fans spotted the former One Direction star, who was wearing a green argyle pattern cardigan, and shared photos and videos of him at the golf club online.

The 28-year-old chose to spend a few days off in Ireland, before his next Love On Tour gig in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday.

It’s likely the golf club was recommended by Harry’s former bandmate Niall Horan.

The Mullingar native, who attended Harry’s gig at Wembley last week, has frequented the Royal Portrush Golf Club many times, and attended the Irish Open there back in 2019.

Since he touched down in Ireland, Harry has been spotted out and about on numerous occasions.

On Monday, the As It Was singer was seen strolling down South William Street in Dublin with his actress girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The couple tried to keep a low profile, and unfortunately had to tell some fans to stop following them.

The next day, the star went for a sea swim with Olivia and Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson at the Vico Baths in Dalkey.

The Hewson family live in the area, and on Wednesday they were all spotted at Harry’s gig in the Aviva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

During the sold-out gig, the former 1D star recalled the time he was head-butted at a party in Tallaght with Niall back in 2010.

He told the crowd: “I’ve been to Tallaght once. Do you know what happened? I got headbutted! It was great! It was fantastic!”