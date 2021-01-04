Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey

The Kildare native starred as Seamus Finnigan in the film franchise

Devon Murray has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey.

The Kildare native is best known for his role as Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 32-year-old shared the news that his girlfriend had given birth to a baby boy, posting a photo of a cupcake with a blue footprint on it.

The Irish actor wrote: “Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz.”

“Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy.

“I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero,” Devon gushed.

“I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe ❤️🍼👶🏻”.

Devon’s Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch commented: “Yayyyy beautiful news!!!! Congratulations Devon and Shannon!!! 💕”.

Rosanna Davison wrote: “Beautiful words Dev… huge congrats to you both & we can’t wait to meet baby Cooper! ❤️”.

Devon and Shannon announced the news of their pregnancy in July, and are believed to have started dating in 2018.