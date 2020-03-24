The star chose to remain at home on his birthday

Greg O’Shea shares how he celebrated his ‘special’ birthday in self-isolation

Greg O’Shea has shared his birthday experiences in self-isolation.

The rugby player and Love Island winner turned 25 yesterday.

The star was forced to forego a birthday party on his big day due to the current global health advice of self-isolation and social distancing due to COVID-19.

However, the Limerick native shared that he spent the day in his home, in “self-isolation,” listening to the radio.

He let fans in on the moment he received a birthday shout-out from 2FM broadcaster Jenny Greene.

The radio presenter then played a Westlife song for the star, who admits to being a “Westlife superfan.”

The rugby player later celebrated his big day via video chat with a selection of close friends.

Greg’s friends provided a cake, complete with birthday candle, as they joined up via video link.