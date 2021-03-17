Greg O’Shea shares his ‘proudest moments representing Ireland’ in St. Patrick’s Day post

"I love this country and I love the people..."

Greg O’Shea has shared his “proudest moments representing Ireland” in a St. Patrick’s Day post.

The Limerick native rose to fame following his appearance on Love Island in 2019, which he won alongside Amber Gill.

The rugby star marked the national holiday by sharing snaps of him playing for the Ireland 7s, running for Ireland’s Athletics European Junior Relay team, and his stint in the villa.

He captioned the post: “☘️ Happy St.Patrick’s Day ☘️”

“Unfortunately we still can’t celebrate it as we properly should but nonetheless I love this country and I love the people. Here are some of my proudest moments representing Ireland…”

“I hope you have a great day and we will all celebrate together again soon💚”