The rugby player won the 2019 series with Amber Gill

Greg O’Shea reveals unknown fact about living in the Love Island villa

Greg O’Shea has revealed an unknown fact about living in the Love Island villa.

The Limerick native won the show back in 2019, alongside Amber Gill.

During a Q&A on Instagram last night, the 26-year-old was asked to share something about Love Island that fans “don’t know about”.

Greg replied: “There’s cameras in the toilet.”

“You are being watched while… you know…,” he wrote, alongside a poo emoji.

During his Q&A, the rugby player also hinted he plans to move abroad before settling in Ireland.

After a follower asked “where do you see yourself living long term?” he replied: “I absolutely love Ireland and especially the people so it’s hard for me to imagine not living here.”

Ad

“I do want to live in a hot climate for awhile though so I’ll probably do that before settling in the motherland,” he added.