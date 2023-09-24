Greg O’Shea pokes fun at South African girlfriend after Ireland’s rugby win

Greg O’Shea has poked fun at his South African girlfriend Jeanni Mulder after Ireland’s rugby win.

Ireland and South Africa went head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening.

Former rugby player Greg, who shot to fame after winning Love Island with Amber Gill in 2019, watched the game in a Dublin pub with a group of friends and his girlfriend Jeanni.

After Ireland beat South Africa 13-8, Limerick native Greg shared a hilarious video of him waving goodbye to Jeanni to his Instagram Stories.

In the clip, he’s heard saying: “Goodbye. Gowan, out of here! See ya later bud! Good luck!”

Greg “hard launched” his relationship with Jeanni on Instagram earlier this month and since then, he’s been sharing more glimpses into their romance with fans.

The couple recently jetted off on a romantic trip to Croatia, and also attended a wedding together.

Jeanni hails from South Africa, but is currently based in Dublin.

The 26-year-old model, who has over 42K followers on Instagram, grew up in Jeffrey’s Bay, and is currently signed with Boss Models.

Back in 2021, Jeanni made it to the top 5 of the Miss South Africa pageant.

Jeanni also has a very famous ex-boyfriend, Goss.ie exclusively revealed.

The model was previously in a longterm relationship with Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos.

The 31-year-old South African is a huge star in the competitive swimming world, and has over 248K followers on Instagram.

The former couple split in 2022, after over three years together.

Jeanni is now dating another Olympian, as Greg made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with Ireland’s Rugby 7’s team.

Greg’s last public relationship was with British influencer Kate Hutchins, who he dated for two years.

Prior to that, the Limerick native briefly dated Amber Gill – who he won the 2019 series of Love Island with.