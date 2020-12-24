The X-rated platform has exploded in popularity in recent months

Greg O’Shea hints he could be set to join OnlyFans

Greg O’Shea has hinted that he could be set to join OnlyFans.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

The X-rated site has exploded in popularity in recent months, with a host of famous faces signing up for the platform.

In an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Limerick native Greg was asked whether he would ever consider joining, with the rugby star hinting at the possibility.

He wrote: “I don’t think so but then again I also said no to Love Island.”

The 25-year-old then left a poll for his followers to vote and decide whether or not he should join.

The news comes after Greg left his home in Dundrum to return to Limerick to his family for the Christmas season.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about his plans for the festive season, Greg said: “This Christmas is going to be a lot different to any we have previously experienced, but I’m hoping to celebrate it as close to normal as possible.”

“We are quite traditional in that we always get up early and swap presents,” Greg explained, adding: “Well, my big sister Laura wakes us up!”

“Then we visit our grandparents house and then we have a big family dinner, usually prepared by my mother.”

“Unfortunately my other sister Jessie lives in Amsterdam and so she won’t be travelling home for Christmas due to Covid,” he revealed.

“She also just had a baby boy which I haven’t met yet. I cannot wait for restrictions to lift so I can meet the little man.

“Other than that, I am really looking forward to just have the rest of the family under the same roof and chilling out for Christmas.”