Greg O’Shea explains why he will no longer be answering questions about his love life

Greg O’Shea has revealed he will no longer be answering questions about his love life.

The Limerick native, who recently split from British influencer Kate Hutchins, was asked about his current relationship status in an Instagram Q&A.

The former Love Island star replied: “I’m just gonna speak on this one last time for clarity because there’s too many questions like this.”

Greg explained: “Unfortunately, some recent interviews I kindly agreed to do in recent months were edited wrongly. Inaccurate quotes and video clips about my personal life were posted without my permission and out of context, which just really isn’t cool in my opinion.”

“I’m disappointed in myself for being so open and honest in my answers and forgetting that all these interviewers want is clickbait. To prevent this happening again in the future I will no longer be answering any questions on my romantic life.”

“For eleven out of the last thirteen years I’ve been in long term relationships. I met some incredible people and I’ve learned loads, but for now I think it’s fair enough for me to finally put my time and energy into myself.”

“I’ll just see what happens then but I’ll keep it completely private. I appreciate your support always guys and I’m sorry some interviewers had to ruin the craic for everyone.”