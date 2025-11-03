Greg O’Shea and wife Jeanni get tattoos to commemorate honeymoon trip in special location

Greg O’Shea and wife Jeanni have revealed they’ve gotten tattoos to commemorate their gorgeous honeymoon trip to Bali.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin last month, where they were joined by a small group of their closest family and friends.

The newlyweds then jetted off to Bali, a location that holds a special place in their hearts.

Sharing photos commemorating the trip, Greg wrote: “Intimate wedding followed by a huge honeymoon.”

“Highly recommend, here are some highlights. Bali you were magical, we’ll be back for sure but for now it’s home time ☘️”

In one snap, Greg’s arm can be seen getting tattooed as Jeanni smiles in the background, but the pair are yet to reveal what they’ve gotten inked.

After touching down in Bali, Jeanni shared a photo of their hotel room, and revealed to her followers: “A long journey but we made it to where it all began.”

“Incase you didn’t know how Greg and I met – long story short, I met two Irish girls in Bali who told me about Greg and said I should DM him, and I did, but he was in Dublin,” she explained.

“So we chatted and Facetimed for about two months before I met him in Dublin. And here we are, his first time in Bali,” Jeanni added.

Greg reposted Jeanni’s story, and added the caption: “True story.”

The South African model then shared the first DM she sent him, which said: “Been spending time with my new Irish friends and they said we would get along, so here is me saying hi.”

Greg then replied: “Hello there, aren’t you just a ray of sunshine.”

Jeanni captioned the post: “Full circle moment being married & back in Bali.”

Greg also shared her post and wrote: “Proof of why life is short and you should just shoot your shot. @jeannioshea pulled the hell out of me.”