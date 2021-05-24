Greg O’Shea admits he’s considering moving abroad

The Love Island star is from Co. Limerick

Greg O’Shea has admitted he’s considering moving abroad.

The Limerick native rose to fame following his appearance on Love Island in 2019, which he won alongside Amber Gill.

The rugby star took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, where he was asked by a follower: “Any plans on moving out of Ireland?”

Greg replied: “I’ve been thinking about moving away for a while now. I’d love to live somewhere sunny for a bit.”

“I absolutely love Ireland and the people here though, so it will be hard to stay away for long!”

The reality star, who recently passed his FE-1 exams, also shared exciting news with his 1million followers – revealing he passed more law exams.

He wrote: “Delighted I passed another round of law exams and I’m recovering well from my injury. Life could most definitely be worse!”

