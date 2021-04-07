Great British Bake Off viewers go wild as Nadine Coyle revisits viral ‘flour’ pronunciation

"Nadine Coyle said 'flour'. That’s my day made."

Great British Bake Off viewers have gone wild as Nadine Coyle revisited her viral “flour” pronunciation.

The Girls Aloud star went viral back in 2018, after a clip of her on Sunday Brunch eight years prior resurfaced.

During the segment, the Derry native spoke to host Tim about her love of cooking, with fans hilariously reacting to how she pronounced the word “flour”.

Reminder that Nadine Coyle is on #GBBO tonight pic.twitter.com/hDLkntZPQS — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 6, 2021

Ahead of her appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night, fans shared their hopes that Nadine would recreate the iconic moment.

One user wrote: “I swear if Nadine Coyle doesn’t say flour tonight I’ll start a riot #GBBO”.

A second tweeted: “Eagerly waiting for Nadine Coyle to say ‘flour’ on Bake Off.”

Viewers were not disappointed, as Nadine spoke about the baking item within the first few minutes of the show airing.

Reacting to the GBBO moment, one user tweeted: “nadine coyle saying flour is what i live for.”

Another wrote: “I’ve had a bit of what you might call ‘a day’ but hearing Nadine Coyle say ‘flour’ has completely healed me #GBBO.”

Check out the best reactions to the hilarious clip:

It’s 2021 and we still get to hear Nadine Coyle saying flour on national tv 🤪 #GBBO #bakeoff — Jade🦎 (@rolodexofjade) April 6, 2021

The way Nadine Coyle says flour 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #GBBO @NadineCoyleNow — Trudy Knight (@ebzhaque) April 6, 2021

Nadine Coyle saying flour is something very personal to me #gbbo — Elle ✨ (@batfleckshq) April 6, 2021

I've had a bit of what you might call "a day" but hearing Nadine Coyle say 'flour' has completely healed me #GBBO — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) April 6, 2021

Nadine Coyle said “flour”. That’s my day made. — Rachel Shannon (@_rachelshan_) April 6, 2021

Can’t believe we’ve been blessed with Nadine Coyle saying Flour again ❤️#celebritybakeoff #GBBO — Grace (@gracemae_) April 6, 2021

Nadine Coyle just said ‘flour’ on Celebrity Bake Off and I can’t breathe. — Paul Hutton (@Smurfypaul) April 6, 2021