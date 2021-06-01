Gráinne Seoige shares heartwarming post about her sister Síle’s baby news

The 42-year-old is expecting her second child

Gráinne Seoige has shared a heartwarming post about her sister Síle’s baby news.

Earlier today, the TV presenter announced that she’s expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Damien – after suffering two miscarriages in the past.

The couple are already parents to their son Cathal, who was born back in 2017.

After Síle announced her pregnancy in a video posted on social media today, Gráinne publicly congratulated her sister on Instagram.

Sharing a sweet selfie with her sibling, Gráinne wrote: “Congratulations to my sis @sileseoige & Damien on their brilliant news – a little sister on the way for Cathal!!!”

“She will be the first girl grandchild on our side so really looking forward to being the Auntie that spoils her rotten!”

The news is particularly exciting for Gráinne, as she only recently moved back to Ireland after spending several years living in South Africa with her husband Leon Jordaan.