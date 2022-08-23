Grainne Seoige set to present new TG4 documentary

Gráinne Seoige is set to present a brand new TG4 documentary.

Meanapás: Meon Nua aims to raise awareness of menopause, while pushing for a campaign for a national menopause policy.

During the TG4 autumn schedule launch, Gráinne said society had become obsessive over things “keeping us young”.

“That’s a societal thing. Anything we are obsessed with is youth found. It is about being as young as you can for as long as you can so it is no wonder that women don’t actually want to think about the fact that menopause is creeping up but actually the more prepared you are, the better the transition will be,” Gráinne said.

The broadcaster admitted she’s excited to work with TG4 for her upcoming documentary about the vital life change.

The show, which will also feature comedian Deirdre O’Kane, was one of three female-led documentaries that were unveiled at TG4’s autumn season launch on Monday.

Elsewhere on the Irish language station, Mary Kennedy and Síomha Ní Ruairc will explore womanhood at different stages of life.