Gráinne Seoige recalls the heartbreaking moment her afternoon show was axed by RTÉ

Gráinne Seoige has recalled the heartbreaking moment her afternoon show was cancelled by RTÉ.

Seoige, which she hosted with her sister Síle, was axed back in 2009 – despite the fact it was so popular with viewers at home.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Gráinne said: “It was rating really well. My emotional attachment was one thing but it was also doing great with the viewers.”

“So that felt like a counterintuitive move to pull something that was working well,” she continued.

“It was an experience for something to end that was going well, and there was such a warm feeling towards the show.”

“I had a great experience working with my sister as well. People still say that it was very powerful to have two people who are related working together.”

“Maybe we will do it again. We had Richard Madeley, of Richard and Judy fame, in with his son. He said on air and he also told us off that it was a very powerful dynamic,” she said.

Grainne added: “It was two people who love each other and know each other inside out, but also aren’t afraid to disagree. It was precious and you won’t get that with any other partnership.”

“Síle is an amazing broadcaster and look at what she has been through since her cancer journey, bringing kids into the world and losing jobs.”

“We are both in our 40’s and we’ve been polished by life, and that gives you a certain empathy for what other people are going through like unemployment, illness and losing people you love.”

“Life experience only adds to you as a presenter. Youth is an amazing thing, it is bubbly, bright and energetic but you haven’t been shaped by life yet.”

“The more seasons and summers you have had, the more you understand how other people live and you grow compassionate.”

The 48-year-old also admitted she has no regrets about her time at RTÉ, as she added: “I got to do some amazing shows; Seoige, The All-Ireland Talent Show, Put ‘Em Under Pressure and I did a Reality Bites documentary series.”

“I got to have so many wonderful experiences. I loved every single one of them because they are all different. I would have loved if my documentary series was recommissioned because I enjoyed it a lot.”

“I would have love if Seoige continued on because Síle and I loved presenting it together. We had so much fun. That is television through, everything finishes. Being surprised that a show is ending is not right because it’s always going to happen at some point.”

“It might not be exactly when you guessed or wanted it to happen, but unless it is news or The Late Late Show, whatever show you are on will finish.”